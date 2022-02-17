LCU, LSUA series pushed back to Saturday, Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Red River Rivalry series on the diamond between LSUA and LCU will have to wait an extra day to begin due to inclement weather.

Both schools were scheduled to start Red River Athletic Conference play on Friday at Bill Allgood Field in Pineville. Due to rain during the week, that game has been pushed back to Saturday.

LSUA (2-2) will now take on LCU (6-2) in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon. The three-game series will wrap Sunday at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.