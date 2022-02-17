Advertisement

LCU, LSUA series pushed back to Saturday, Sunday

Photo source: LC Sports
Photo source: LC Sports(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Red River Rivalry series on the diamond between LSUA and LCU will have to wait an extra day to begin due to inclement weather.

Both schools were scheduled to start Red River Athletic Conference play on Friday at Bill Allgood Field in Pineville. Due to rain during the week, that game has been pushed back to Saturday.

LSUA (2-2) will now take on LCU (6-2) in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon. The three-game series will wrap Sunday at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 quarantine...
State health officials release new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

Latest News

The Menard Eagles soar to the quarterfinals!
Menard Eagles soar over Blue Gators to advance to Quarterfinals, winning 45-15
Menard Eagles soar over Blue Gators to advance to Quarterfinals, winning 45-15
Montgomery will make the best of their first playoff appearance for the first time in three year
Montgomery Tigers earn their stripes by hosting a playoff game
Montgomery Tigers earn their stripes by hosting a playoff game