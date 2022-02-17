Advertisement

Menard Eagles soar over Blue Gators to advance to Quarterfinals, winning 45-15

The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals in a blowout win against the Blue Gators.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles won in a blowout against the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators beating them 45-14.

The Blue Gators struggled to score points all night against the Eagle’s defense. They only scored one point at the half.

Former ACA Athlete of the Week Marilyn Selling scored a team-high 21 points, and Abigail Atherton scored 13 in the game.

Now, the Eagles will prepare to host for the fifth seed St.Thomas Aquinas on Saturday for the quarterfinals matchup.

