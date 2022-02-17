Montgomery Tigers earn their stripes by hosting a playoff game

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The 15th seeded Montgomery Tigers are hosting a playoff game this week against Elton, after missing the postseason in three straight seasons. This is a complete turnaround from where they were a year ago.

“Last year our record wasn’t good at all. We were like three and 15,” said Zayariah Gates. “We didn’t have any faith in ourselves. Like when it was game day, we were like let’s get ready to lose another game.”

But now this team has confidence that they can and will compete with anybody and that started when the players decided not to go on vacation with their families and instead work out with each other in the summer.

“For the most part, we were dedicated,” said Janara Kirts. “We were at every practice, 11 o’clock early, sometimes at nine. Every time, we played six to ten games a week and even got to go to Arkansas to play a few games out there.”

Head Coach Corey Shepherd is in his third season with the Tigers. Ever since day one, he wanted a culture change of getting the best out of his players and this roster appreciates what he has done in his short time leading them.

“He expects a lot of us,” said Kirts. “It started when we were younger doing drills and for us to get a better understanding of the game. We appreciate the fact that he saw the potential in us.”

For Montgomery, this is only the beginning because the players and coaches know that the future is bright for this program.

“It’s building the culture,” said Corey Shepherd. “It has been a long time since we been a success in basketball, so it’s our goal to get back to where we are used to be, with hanging up banners and taking trips to state.”

