NOLA Court: Pilot, attendant will suffer under vaccine mandate

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A divided federal appeals court panel in New Orleans says a pilot and a flight attendant for United Airlines will suffer “irreparable harm” under the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 ruling Thursday doesn’t block the mandate. But it says a lower court judge in Texas must consider temporarily blocking the requirement while the employees fight United’s vaccine policy.

The policy requires some United employees to get vaccinated or go on unpaid leave.

The employees fighting the mandate object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

In a dissent, one of the appellate judges says the two aren’t entitled to relief because they aren’t likely to win their appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

