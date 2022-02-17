Advertisement

NSU lifts mask mandate

(KALB)
By NSU
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Following updated guidance from the University of Louisiana System, Northwestern State University is eliminating the mask mandate that has been in effect at all university campuses and other educational sites and facilities.

Although the mask requirement will end effectively immediately, students, faculty, staff, and visitors on NSU campuses are still encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, according to NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones.

The university will continue to monitor COVID trends, and masking protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns and rates increase. Information on NSU’s COVID protocols are at https://nsula.edu/return-to-campus/.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 quarantine...
State health officials release new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

Latest News

MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
CLTCC lifts mask mandate for all campuses
Awards line the tables before being presented to top performing Louisiana National Guard...
La. Army National Guard recognizes top recruiters with awards
WATCH: Mattie Reed talks about "Party Gras" at Taboo Harley-Davidson.
Good Day Cenla: Mattie Reed-02/17/2022