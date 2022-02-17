Pineville businesses relieved after Military Highway reopens

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Military Highway has finally reopened for traffic in Pineville for the first time in two years.

The two-million-dollar DOTD project had some setbacks since it started in November 2019, including utility and inspection issues that caused the reopening to be postponed.

State Rep. Mike Johnson said that reopening the road will make a big difference in the quality of life for the Pineville community.

“Businesses will have a whole lot more opportunities to capture customers and customers will have an easier time getting around,” Johnson said. “The community will be able to get around town a whole lot easier to important parts of the town and growing parts of the community.”

The construction affected many businesses in the area and their managers are more than happy to see the flow of traffic return.

“It will help us tremendously because many customers have come in and been really aggravated with the road being shut for so long, and they had to find another way to get here,” said Roy Brown, the manager of the Bargain Box.

“We have to try to direct them and sometimes we have to take them off 28 East or through LCU sometimes,” said Andrew Quartemont, manager of Wayback’s Arcade. “Yeah, we’re hoping it has a positive effect on it, and it’s going to make it more accessible to our location.”

Although the road is back open, there is still more construction to be done. However, DOTD does not expect it to cause any more closures.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.