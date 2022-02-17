Special Session: Legislators look to end redistricting effort Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - According to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, legislators expect the redistricting session to wrap up by the end of Friday, Feb. 18.

Much of the process left now is combining House and Senate bills, in an effort to come to a final version of a map for each issue. The bills will then go to each Chamber for final approval.

The Senate took up the two Congressional map proposals on Feb. 17, in HB1 by Schexnayder and SB5 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who used the opportunity to compare and contrast her map with the House speaker’s.

For Central Louisiana, the major difference between the maps is in Rapides Parish. In the Senate map, 99% of Rapides will remain in District 5. However, in the House map, Rapides gets split in half, between District 4 and District 5.

Several Central Louisiana senators, including District 29 Sen. Jay Luneau, District 31 Sen. Louie Bernard, District 28 Sen. Heather Cloud and District 32 Sen. Glen Womack, spoke up, urging the other senators to not allow the split to happen in the final version.

“Don’t split Rapides Parish into these two districts and split it in half and make it even more difficult for us to deal with the issues that are presented when you have numerous representatives in these bodies,” said Luneau.

Bernard and Womack repeated Luneau’s request.

“In a perfect world, most people like to have that one on one with their senator or their representative,” explained Bernard. “So, I’m asking you, please, today also consider not splitting Rapides Parish anymore than it has been already, and give them just the tiny portion that would be in Congressional District 4.”

The Senate has already passed a version of a state Senate map increasing the number of seats from four to six in Rapides Parish alone.

The legislators also voted on a few other issues, including BESE maps.

They passed the House-approved map from District 80 Rep. Polly Thomas in a 27-11 vote for final passage, followed by a 39-0 vote for final passage of the House-backed Public Service Commission (PSC) map by District 42 Rep. John Stefanski, a mapping effort that has remained non-controversial. Both of those bills now head to the House for final approval.

The House met briefly on Feb.17, but they did not go in-depth into any debate over bills. They were supposed to deliberate over Supreme Court maps proposed by District 34 Rep. Wilford Carter, Sr., as well as several Senate bills. Negotiations are ongoing between Chambers.

The House will convene Friday morning for final votes. Legislators are tasked with redrawing six different district maps, including those for the state Senate and House, Congress, BESE, PSC and state Supreme Court.

