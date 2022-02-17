Twitter testing new ‘downvote’ feature

(CNN) - Twitter is rolling out its expanded downvote option to more users in a worldwide test. Downvotes are a way for users to give feedback on online content.

The social media giant first started testing the feature last year. The company said it will expand the downvote button to iOS and Android users soon.

The feature is different on Twitter than on sites like Reddit. On Twitter, the total number of upvotes and downvotes an item gets isn’t made public. Instead, the platform uses it to tweak which replies users get to see.

Twitter said users downvote replies they see as offensive or irrelevant and said downvoting may improve the quality of conversations on Twitter. However, there is also concern that it can silence dissenting opinions or be used for harassment.

