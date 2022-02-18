Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman: Lori Wright, 44.

The Alexandria Police Department said she is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She sometimes uses a cane or walker and might be living as a homeless person in the Alexandria area.

If you spot her or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.