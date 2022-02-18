Advertisement

Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright

Lori Wright
Lori Wright(Credit: Alexandria Police Department / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman: Lori Wright, 44.

The Alexandria Police Department said she is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She sometimes uses a cane or walker and might be living as a homeless person in the Alexandria area.

If you spot her or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

