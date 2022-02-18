Bicyclist killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A bicyclist from Shreveport was killed in a crash Friday morning in Natchitoches Parish around 2:30 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said Jahon Gailes, 34, was riding a bicycle south in the northbound lane of I-49 near mile marker 109. Gailes’ bicycle collided with a 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. This caused Gailes to be ejected from his bicycle, where he landed on the road and was hit by an unknown northbound vehicle.

Gailes was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

