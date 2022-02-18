Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A bicyclist from Shreveport was killed in a crash Friday morning in Natchitoches Parish around 2:30 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said Jahon Gailes, 34, was riding a bicycle south in the northbound lane of I-49 near mile marker 109. Gailes’ bicycle collided with a 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. This caused Gailes to be ejected from his bicycle, where he landed on the road and was hit by an unknown northbound vehicle.

Gailes was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

