Bunkie’s second-half surge helps earn first playoff win since 1999

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - In their first home playoff game since 2003, the Bunkie Lady Panthers outscored Rapides by 16 points to secure the 49-33 win.

This is the first playoff win for Bunkie since 1999.

The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Bunkie’s defense stiffened as they held Rapides to just 11 points in the second half.

The Lady Panthers will hit the road in the regional round as they will take on five seed Lake Arthur.

