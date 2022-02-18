Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville burglary, credit card fraud

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to a Crime Stoppers report, authorities are investigating a burglary and credit card fraud that happened in the Pineville area.

A female victim’s Chase Bank card, purse, insurance card and Sheriff’s Office ID were stolen from her car on Deer Trace on February 17.

The card was later used at three different gas stations on Hwy 28 East: The Circle K (2888 Hwy 28E), Chevron (4208 Hwy 28E) and Exxon (3595 Hwy 28E). The card was used for different amounts each time.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

