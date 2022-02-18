Advertisement

Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Prior to sentencing, Perkins issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Monday, Feb. 14 in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins.

Cynthia Perkins makes deal with prosecutors, will testify against Dennis Perkins

Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

RELATED: Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015

She was sentenced Friday to 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation or parole. One of production of child porn: 30 years concurrent one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances, one year consecutive will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Lori Wright
Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
SURVEY: City of Alexandria asks residents for input on revitalization

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Louisiana
Cenla Economic Dashboard
LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for February
Congratulations to this week's Sweet Celebrations winners, Randy Wilson, and Tanner Wiley!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-02/18/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Phoenix Magnet Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-2/18/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Phoenix Magnet Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-2/18/2022