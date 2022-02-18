Earthly, Mcneill combine for 28 in Peabody’s first round win

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses protected their home floor in the bi-district round of the playoffs, defeating Booker T. Washington - Shreveport, 44-39.

Katreal Earthly and Latraneice Mcneill each scored 14 points while Katrina Lavalais added 10 points of her own to boost the Warhorses into the next round.

The 15 seed Peabody Warhorses will now have to take on the two seed in Bastrop in the regional round.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.