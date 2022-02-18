Advertisement

Earthly, Mcneill combine for 28 in Peabody’s first round win

Katreal Earthly (20) lays in a tough layup on Feb. 17, 2022.
Katreal Earthly (20) lays in a tough layup on Feb. 17, 2022.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses protected their home floor in the bi-district round of the playoffs, defeating Booker T. Washington - Shreveport, 44-39.

Katreal Earthly and Latraneice Mcneill each scored 14 points while Katrina Lavalais added 10 points of her own to boost the Warhorses into the next round.

The 15 seed Peabody Warhorses will now have to take on the two seed in Bastrop in the regional round.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Bunkie takes down Rapides in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 17, 2022.
Bunkie’s second-half surge helps earn first playoff win since 1999
Grant Lady Cougars win first-round matchup against Caldwell Parish on Feb. 17, 2022.
Grant advances in tight battle over Caldwell Parish, 37-32
Peyton Hines (1)
Strong defense powers Avoyelles Charter past Delhi Charter, 55-22
Lady Demons fall in overtime at UIW