GRANT, La. (KALB) - The Grant Lady Cougars survived a first-round scare against Caldwell Parish taking down the Spartans, 37-32.

The 10 seed Lady Cougars will head south in the regional round to take on the seven seed in South Beauregard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.