High School Girls’ Basketball: Bi-District Round
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The path to a state championship started for many high school girls’ basketball teams Thursday across Cenla. Below is a list of the scores from the bi-district round.
Click each classification to see the full brackets.
- #32 Nat Central 36, #1 Walker 73
- #30 Leesville 48, #3 Edna Karr 63
- #18 Booker T. Washington - Shreveport 39, #15 Peabody 44
- #21 Marksville 40, #12 Carroll 62
- #23 Caldwell Parish 32, #10 Grant 37
- #21 Rapides 33, #12 Bunkie 49
- #20 South Plaquemines 43, #13 Winnfield 78
- #29 Delhi Charter 22, #4 Avoyelles Charter 55
- #19 Avoyelles 53, # 14 Doyle 54 OT
- #22 Oakdale 51, #11 Franklin 41
- #27 Many 34, #6 Kinder 95
- #26 Delcambre 25, #7 Rosepine 66
- #18 Port Allen 51, #15 Ferriday 43
- #31 Pickering 37, #2 Lakeview 71
- #24 Block 33, #9 Homer 55
- #21 Tensas 28, #12 LaSalle 50
- #18 Elton 28, #15 Montgomery 38
- #24 Simsboro 34, #9 Anacoco 93
- #22 Elizabeth 50, #11 Lacassine 51
- #23 Pitkin 56, #10 Glenmora 58
- #13 Ascension Episcopal 14, #4 Menard 45
- #13 St. Mary’s 27, #4 Highland Baptist 65
