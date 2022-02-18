High School Girls’ Basketball: Bi-District Round

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The path to a state championship started for many high school girls’ basketball teams Thursday across Cenla. Below is a list of the scores from the bi-district round.

Click each classification to see the full brackets.

CLASS 5A:

#32 Nat Central 36, #1 Walker 73

CLASS 4A:

#30 Leesville 48, #3 Edna Karr 63

#18 Booker T. Washington - Shreveport 39, #15 Peabody 44

CLASS 3A:

#21 Marksville 40, #12 Carroll 62

#23 Caldwell Parish 32, #10 Grant 37

CLASS 2A:

#21 Rapides 33, #12 Bunkie 49

#20 South Plaquemines 43, #13 Winnfield 78

#29 Delhi Charter 22, #4 Avoyelles Charter 55

#19 Avoyelles 53, # 14 Doyle 54 OT

#22 Oakdale 51, #11 Franklin 41

#27 Many 34, #6 Kinder 95

#26 Delcambre 25, #7 Rosepine 66

#18 Port Allen 51, #15 Ferriday 43

#31 Pickering 37, #2 Lakeview 71

CLASS 1A:

#24 Block 33, #9 Homer 55

#21 Tensas 28, #12 LaSalle 50

#18 Elton 28, #15 Montgomery 38

CLASS B:

#24 Simsboro 34, #9 Anacoco 93

#22 Elizabeth 50, #11 Lacassine 51

#23 Pitkin 56, #10 Glenmora 58

DIVISION III:

#13 Ascension Episcopal 14, #4 Menard 45

DIVISION IV:

#13 St. Mary’s 27, #4 Highland Baptist 65

