Keira James’ 18 point game against rival Grant earned her ACA Athlete of the Week

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Keira James, also known as Shay, has been phenomenal with the Marksville Tigers in her career. She scored over 1,000 points, and last week she was huge in the two games she played. She averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals, including dropping 18 points in an upset win against Grant. Before getting to this point in her career, she almost walked away from the game of basketball.

“It was a struggle,” said James. “I didn’t want to do it because of the conditioning and stuff but then I was like I’m just going to fight for what I love to do.”

It just took a little dedication. Now, she is going to play in her first-ever playoff game this week and feels grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m excited,” said Keira. “But I’m also nervous because we never got a chance to make it to the playoffs, so I’m kind of anxious about what that’s like.”

Her mom is always at the game cheering her on, but a mom is still going to tell you if your performance was up to par.

“She’s proud of me,” said James. ”Because every game she is getting on me, pushing me to do better and wants to me to always give my best.”

Keira has a funny personality and isn’t afraid to let it show, but she has that on and off switch as well. When it’s time to be productive, she means business, and Head Coach Joseph Greenhouse said he enjoys that about her.

“She is goofy, I mean let’s be honest,” said Coach Greenhouse. “She knows when it’s time to step on the court and be a leader, but off the court, she is laid back and very good in the classroom. I don’t have to check on her when it comes to academics, because I know she is going to take care of the classroom first.”

Shay knows how to find the net. She scored over 1,000 points in her high school career and when she reached that goal it was like a weight lifted off her shoulders.

“I wanted it too bad,” said James. “I often get frustrated in games to get it, but you know when it happened, it was like a breath of fresh air.”

She tried, and she definitely reached the goals that she set out for herself and that’s why she is the ACA Athlete of the Week.

