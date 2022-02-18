Lady Wildcats clinch birth in RRAC Tournament with 79-61 win over Paul Quinn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - With just one game left to go in the regular season, the Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats have clinched a spot in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament after a 79-61 win over Paul Quinn on Thursday.

This will be the Lady Wildcats’ first post-season appearance since the 2018-2019 season.

LCU (16-8) will also have their first winning season and winning record in conference play in four years.

The team will wrap up the regular season on the road against the University of the Southwest. Tip-off will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The RRAC Tournament will take place in LCU’s backyard at the Rapides Parish Coliseum from February 27-March 1.

