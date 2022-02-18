Louisiana’s 13 retail sportsbooks accepted more than $49 million in wagers in January

(KSLA) — Here is a fiscal snapshot of gambling operations in Louisiana as reported by Louisiana State Police’s gaming enforcement division during the state Gaming Control Board meeting Thursday, Feb. 17.

Riverboat casinos

In January, the state’s 13 operating riverboats generated gross receipts of $145,905,090, a decrease of $18.2 million, or 11%, from December and an increase of $13.3 million, or 10%, from January 2021.

Louisiana collected $31,369,594 in fees last month.

The adjusted gross receipts for the 2022 fiscal year to date are $1,019,000,000. This represents an increase of $190 million, or 23%, from Fiscal Year 2021 but a slight decrease of 2% from Fiscal Year 2020.

Slots at racetracks

During January, Louisiana’s four racetrack facilities generated an adjusted gross receipt of $24,586,303, a decrease of approximately $4 million, or 14%, from December.

The state collected $3.7 million in fees last month.

Video gaming

There are 12,185 video game devices activated at 1,464 locations.

Net device revenue for January 2022 was $65.5 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 11.7%, when compared to December 2021 but an increase of $4.2 million when compared to January 2021.

Net device revenue for 2022 to date is $469 million, an increase of $75 million, or 19.2% when compared to the same time frame in Fiscal Year 2021.

Retail sportsbook operations

Two additional casinos opened their retail sportsbooks operations in January.

The 13 operating retail sportsbooks accepted more than $49 million in sports wagers, earning $5.3 million in net proceeds in January.

They owe $533,000 in taxes to the state.

Mobile sportsbook operations

On Jan. 28, six companies started operating mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana.

In their first four days of operations, the mobile sportsbook operators accepted $40.5 million in sports wagers, resulting in a collective loss of $9 million.

(The negative net proceeds include a deduction of $11.7 million in promotional wagers. That number may seem surprising to most, but the reason for the negative numbers is the credits on the promotional play).

Below is the Louisiana sportsbook revenue report for January 2022 as prepared by the Louisiana State Police gaming enforcement division:

Below is the agenda for the Louisiana Gaming Control Board meeting held Feb. 17:

Below is Arkansas’ most recent casino and sports wagering revenue report. The Arkansas Racing Commission reports the two revenue streams as one lump sum. (Arkansas currently allows sports wagering but not online sports wagering):

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.