NASA’s Perseverance rover celebrates 1st year hunting for life on Mars by ‘running’

Perseverance Rover's 1 year anniversary!
Perseverance Rover's 1 year anniversary!(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance celebrated the end of its first year on the red planet by learning to run.

The one-ton car-sized rover has proven that it can cover more than 1,000 feet in a day. While that may not sound fast, consider the fact that the rover has to make its way around rocks on an uneven surface.

In addition to setting speed records on Mars, the rover’s helicopter has completed 19 aerial surveys now. That’s another major accomplishment, considering the original plan was only for five such flights.

While exceeding most expectations, the rover is still looking for signs of life on Mars one year later.

