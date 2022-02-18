Perry drops season-high 28 points as LSUA dominates Texas College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two days after the LSUA men’s basketball team slid past Texas College by three points in Tyler, the Generals left little doubt in the return trip to Alexandria.

LSUA (18-4 overall, 9-3 Red River Athletic Conference) received a season-high 28 points from Jason Perry, as the Generals put the game away early, leading 59-29 at halftime en route to a 106-68 win over TC (4-13, 0-10) on Thursday evening at The Fort.

“I’ve had kind of an up-and-down season so far,” Perry said. “The season started off good, but in the middle, it kind of declined, but I had to stay within myself. I know who I am and just play my game.”

Jakemin Abney, a freshman from Simsboro, La., started the Generals off on the right foot, scoring 16 of his 20 points in the first half, including connecting on four triples.

LSUA shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 60 percent in the first half after shooting nearly 60 percent for the entire game last meeting.

In the first eight wins in conference play, the Generals won by a total of 35 points, but eclipsed that total with a 38-point win against TC.

Fellow freshman Christian Coleman posted a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 11 rebounds before finishing with 23 and 15.

LSUA was plus-5 in the rebounding edge in the win on Tuesday, but hammered the glass on Thursday, winning the battle of the boards 55-33. The Generals had 14 offensive boards, which led to 19 second chance points.

“On rebounds, I am always after everything,” Coleman said. “I have to always be sure to find the ball on those rebounds. I am always pursuing them. I’ve always been taught to go get it, so that is what I do.”

Coleman helped lead the charge on defense with a game-high three blocks. The defense allowed 68 points on 37.1 percent shooting and 15.4 percent from deep after surrendering 99 points 58.5 percent shooting and 55.6 percent from deep on Tuesday.

“Defense was a point of emphasis for us,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Cordaro said. “We played the same team on Tuesday and they dropped 99 on us at their place. We really want to start picking up a little big better defensively as we come down the final stretch.

“Our guys were locked in defensively tonight.”

The win keeps the Generals one game ahead of Xavier in the loss column in an effort to secure the No. 2 seed in the RRAC Tournament, which begins Feb. 27 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

A.J. Rainey, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career collegiate point earlier this season, capped off a 7-0 run early in the game to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 9-5 lead with back-to-back steals and layups.

In shades of former Generals teams, LSUA scored 28 fast break points and scored an incredible 30 points off 15 forced TC turnovers.

“I always tell the team that we need to get out and run,” Coleman said. “We’re a running team.”

Rainey, a junior from Gray, La., recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists. He registered six assists in the first half, including on three of Abney’s first half 3-pointers.

The Generals used a 13-3 run entering midway through the first half to break open the game a bit, pushing LSUA to a 24-14 advantage.

LSUA put on the afterburners to close out the half, finishing it on another 13-3 run to go into the half by 30.

Perry had seven of his 14 first half points during the run, including a steal and layup with a second remaining in the opening period after a successful trap by the Generals defense.

Coleman also added one of LSUA’s four first half dunk. The highlight of the first half came via Jalen Perkins, who sent home a putback slam off a missed 3-pointer from Abney.

LSUA coasted to the finish line, building as many as a 45-point edge before winning by 38. Logan Bourg entered the game and tallied three points, scoring them all from the charity stripe after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Joe Lewis had a workman-like effort, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. Hunter Strickland played 16 minutes and scored four points as well.

Ryan Sanders led the Steers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Kavon Freeman made four of his first five shots and scored 11 of TC’s first 22 points, but the Generals defense forced him to miss seven consecutive shots to finish the game and he was held scoreless for the final 27 minutes of action.

The Generals will honor Joe Lewis, Casey Smith and Logan Bourg on Senior Day when LSUA faces Jarvis Christian at home in the final regular season game at The Fort. LSUA finishes the regular season with a trip to rival LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday.

