Advertisement

Strong defense powers Avoyelles Charter past Delhi Charter, 55-22

Peyton Hines (1)
Peyton Hines (1)(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - It was hard to find anything Avoyelles Charter did wrong in the first half of their first-round playoff win against Delhi Charter that helped lead them to a 55-22 win.

At one point in the second quarter, the Vikings led 39-3 and hadn’t allowed a bucket on defense over midway through the second quarter.

Over 70 percent of the first quarter possessions for Delhi Charter ended in a turnover. Avoyelles Charter quickly turned defense into offense which helped propel them to the win and the next round.

The four seeded Vikings will host 13 seed Winnfield in the regional round Monday, February 21.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Katreal Earthly (20) lays in a tough layup on Feb. 17, 2022.
Earthly, Mcneill combine for 28 in Peabody’s first round win
Bunkie takes down Rapides in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 17, 2022.
Bunkie’s second-half surge helps earn first playoff win since 1999
Grant Lady Cougars win first-round matchup against Caldwell Parish on Feb. 17, 2022.
Grant advances in tight battle over Caldwell Parish, 37-32
Lady Demons fall in overtime at UIW