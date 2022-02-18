Strong defense powers Avoyelles Charter past Delhi Charter, 55-22

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - It was hard to find anything Avoyelles Charter did wrong in the first half of their first-round playoff win against Delhi Charter that helped lead them to a 55-22 win.

At one point in the second quarter, the Vikings led 39-3 and hadn’t allowed a bucket on defense over midway through the second quarter.

Over 70 percent of the first quarter possessions for Delhi Charter ended in a turnover. Avoyelles Charter quickly turned defense into offense which helped propel them to the win and the next round.

The four seeded Vikings will host 13 seed Winnfield in the regional round Monday, February 21.

