Advertisement

Superintendent Jeff Powell responds to reported incidents at Rapides Parish schools

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - KALB has received several messages about a number of recent incidents at Rapides Parish schools, specifically Buckeye High School.

This included bullying as well as possible overdose situations.

We reached out to Superintendent Jeff Powell for comment, he released this statement:

If you are aware of any situations like this in local schools that you do not feel are being addressed, you can reach out to KALB at news@kalb.com.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Lori Wright
Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright
5 die in home fires across Louisiana in 5 days
Winn Parish Wood Chip Fire
Winn Parish firefighters tackle unusual midnight fire

Latest News

Person of interest in the Pineville burglary/credit card fraud investigation.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville burglary, credit card fraud
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Louisiana