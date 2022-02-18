Superintendent Jeff Powell responds to reported incidents at Rapides Parish schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - KALB has received several messages about a number of recent incidents at Rapides Parish schools, specifically Buckeye High School.

This included bullying as well as possible overdose situations.

We reached out to Superintendent Jeff Powell for comment, he released this statement:

“While we cannot comment on individual student situations, we strongly encourage parents to reach out to their school administrators when they feel their child is being bullied or harassed. We have very specific procedures for meeting both the physical and emotional health needs of our students. Also, if you know or feel your child is involved in dangerous activities, such as vaping, please set up an appointment with your child’s school counselor or school-based health center staff so we can work together to address his/her needs. Our employees are dedicated to helping meet the health and safety needs of our students.We also have tremendous partnerships with Cabrini and The Trinity Health network who provide medical and social, emotional supports in most of our schools.When our parents and school leaders working together, we can meet the needs of our children effectively.”

If you are aware of any situations like this in local schools that you do not feel are being addressed, you can reach out to KALB at news@kalb.com.

