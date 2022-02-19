Advertisement

American cuts summer flights because of delayed Boeing jets

An American Airlines Boeing 737.
An American Airlines Boeing 737.(Source: American Airlines via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - American Airlines is cutting back again on summer flights because Boeing can’t deliver planes that the airline ordered.

American said Friday that it will suspend several international routes because of the missing planes. American expected to get 13 new Boeing 787 jetliners by now, but they have been delayed by production problems at Boeing.

American says Boeing has promised to compensate the airline.

American says it will suspend service between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile. The airline will also delay plans to fly between Dallas and Tel Aviv this summer.

