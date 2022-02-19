Advertisement

APD investigating shooting incident

(MGN)
By APD
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening in the 2100 block of Lee Street.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, APD was notified that a 17-year-old black male was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The victim said he was struck one time while seated in his car outside a nightclub.

Alexandria detectives are investigating the incident. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Jeff Powell responds to reported incidents at Rapides Parish schools
Person of interest in the Pineville burglary/credit card fraud investigation.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville burglary, credit card fraud
MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
Lori Wright
Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Redistricting Special Session comes to a close
The grave for an unknown Civil War soldier at the Old Rapides Cemetery in Pineville, La. on...
Civil War soldier buried in Pineville cemetery
Unknown Civil War soldier reburied in Pineville
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Redistricting Special Session comes to a close