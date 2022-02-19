APD investigating shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening in the 2100 block of Lee Street.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, APD was notified that a 17-year-old black male was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The victim said he was struck one time while seated in his car outside a nightclub.

Alexandria detectives are investigating the incident. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

