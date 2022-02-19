Celebrating Black History Month: Menard High School changing the culture

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard football coach Justin Charles is originally from Texas, where some of the most historic moments come from in that state, but it was a little-known guy that caught his attention.

“His name is Lance Gunn,” said Charles. “He played safety at the University of Texas. Lance was an All-American in 1992-1993 for the Longhorns. I loved the way he played, and what he stood for in the African American community.”

He was surprised that he got to see him up close.

“I was a senior in high school and somehow they got him to speak,” said Charles. “I was star-struck when he walked in but he only spoke for about ten minutes.”

Coach Charles was recruited to play at LC. After his playing career, he became the head coach at the program. Then some years later he accepted a head coaching job at Menard, making him the first Black head coach at the school. Even though it’s a historic moment, he just saw the job as another opportunity.

“Being the first African American coach here I think is significant,” said Coach Charles. “To me, it’s not about that, it’s about being the next guy up and doing it the right way and what you stand for. That’s how everyone on campus has received it. I do love the opportunity but that’s not the opportunity I wanted, I just wanted to be the next guy.”

Former Eagles head coach now-principal Chris Gatlin said when he hired Charles, it wasn’t because of the pigment of his skin, it was for a purpose.

“I tell our people all the time, I don’t think it’s a mistake that anybody walks through our doors,” said Gatlin. “I tell any of our students I think we are all here for a purpose, and we think God puts them here for us to love them. If you don’t look at the diversity while you’re in a leadership position, you’re missing a great opportunity.”

