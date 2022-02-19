Redistricting Special Session comes to a close

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The state legislature has adjourned for the final day of the redistricting special session.

Session has officially ended at the state capitol, with all district maps moving to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk, with the exception of state Supreme Court maps, which neither Chamber successfully passed. They will likely take that mapping effort up again in the regular session beginning in March.

The House granted final passage of HB2, which redraws the lines for the Public Service commission map in a 98-0 vote. It will, for the most part, maintain the current configuration of the five districts.

The BESE map in HB3 also received final passage of the BESE map in a 71-28 vote, maintaining only one majority-minority district. It also maintains Avoyelles, Evangeline and Allen Parishes in three different districts.

The House voted 65-31 to pass the state Senate map, which maintains 11 majority-minority districts out of 39 total districts. It will also split Rapides Parish into six districts, which has been a controversial point throughout the session.

The Senate gave final passage to the state House map with a 25-11 vote, which will maintain 29 majority-minority districts out of 105. Those opposed to the map say there should be 33 majority-minority districts for House seats since the population of the state is 33% Black. The map will also move District 28, represented by term-limited Rep. Kenny Cox, from Natchitoches Parish to New Orleans. This means District 25 will pick up most of the population in District 23, as well as reach into Rapides Parish.

The last map legislators were required to draw this session was the Congressional map.

Yesterday, several Central Louisiana senators spoke out against splitting Rapides Parish between District 4 and District 5. Today, both the Senate and the House approved amendments to instead split Grant Parish in half. District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt called the split a “great compromise.”

District 22 Rep. Gabe Firment, who represents Grant Parish, did not echo that sentiment, saying he was not consulted on the split and “feels like it was done in the dark of night.”

”One lesson to take from this is when you’ve got state leadership in the state legislature based in South Louisiana and you experience population loss like we did, that you know you just don’t have the strong voice and really you have very little influence over the process,” said Firment. “So, I’m happy with the way our state rep map turned out for Grant Parish. I’m happy with the state Senate map. But more surprised and disappointed over the outcome with the Congressional map.”

Gov. Edwards also responded to the maps, saying, “I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African American population in our state over the last 10 years...I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement.”

The adopted amendments make both Chamber’s Congressional maps identical. It will be up to the governor to decide which one of the two he will sign off on. Based on his statement, he could be leaning towards a veto.

