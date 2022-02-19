Seeling’s 28 points were not enough as Menard falls in the quarterfinals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a game of runs, the Menard Lady Eagles were not able to outlast St. Thomas Aquinas, falling in the quarterfinals 60-46.

The Lady Eagles jumped up to a 7-0 start before the Falcons finished the quarter on an 11-0 run. Menard would go into the half trailing 25-21.

The Lady Eagles, led by Marilyn Seeling, tied the game at 30 in the third quarter. STA followed that up by scoring the next 12 points. STA would hold on to that lead to help them advance to the semifinals.

Seeling led all scorers with 28 points and added five threes.

