17-year-old killed, two others injured in nightclub shooting on Lee Street

Deadly shooting happened just a day after another teen was shot at the same location
The shooting happened at Club 318 on Lee Street
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

The incident happened at Club 318 on the 2100 block of Lee Street. Officers shared that around 11:45 p.m., APD received several calls regarding fights at Club 318 followed by calls of shots fired at the club. When officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims. A 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene, while a 16-year-old and 19-year-old both had gunshot wounds to the leg.

This is the second shooting at the site this week. On Friday night, a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot outside the club while in his car.

APD detectives are investigating both incidents. If anyone has any information about either of these cases, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

