BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man has been arrested after he allegedly made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend and any police that attempted to apprehend him.

The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call from Kenneth Allen, 34, on Feb. 19, 2022, around noon, claiming he would kill his ex and her boyfriend. BPD said Allen also stated that he would kill any cops attempting to stop him, claiming he would shoot at them in an attempt to commit suicide by a police officer.

BPD said Allen indicated that he was on an interstate around the Lafayette area. Their report states that the ex-girlfriend told Allen she would meet him at the Bunkie Police Station. BPD said Allen did eventually arrive at the station and they blocked off HWY 71 and secured the scene around him. After some negotiating, BPD said Allen gave in and was arrested without further incident.

