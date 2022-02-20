LSUA, LCU split double header, sets up rubber match on Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian and LSUA traded wins on the diamond Saturday afternoon at Billy Allgood field in Pineville.

The Wildcats won game one 5-3 in seven innings and the Generals won game two in 11 innings 10-7.

In a seven-inning game one, Ju’Juan Franklin started the scoring for LCU with a two-run home run down the left-field line.

In the next half-inning, the Generals cut the lead in half with a solo shot from Bryson Broussard. LSUA would take their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth when Zack Larson went opposite field for a two-run shot to give the Generals the 3-2 lead.

That lead lasted until the fifth inning when Alex Ashby scored the tieing run on a single from Nick Brunet. Later in the inning, a fielding error would allow Keelyn Johnson to score to go-ahead run.

Senior Brooks Southall (2-0) picked up the win on the bump for the Wildcats.

In game two, the long ball would continue to fly, as Jordan Ardoin hit a solo shot in the top of the first to give LSUA the early 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats would be held scoreless in the first three frames before taking the lead in the fourth. Johnson would crush a two-run homerun followed up by Franklin who hit his second home run of the day.

Down two runs heading into the ninth inning, LSUA’s Julien Kliebert hit a two-RBI single to left field to send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Luke Benoit, Ivan Prejean and Peyton Marcantel each recorded an RBI knock to take a 7-4 lead. The Wildcats would respond and score three runs of their own to tie it up. Franklin would score two runs with an RBI single to right and then a wild pitch would bring home the tying run.

LSUA’s Brant Leslie would put the game on ice in the top of the 11th inning hitting a three-run shot to right field. Freshman pitcher Ian Mullen recorded the win for LSUA (2-4) in two innings of relief.

The rubber match will be played Sunday in Pineville. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

