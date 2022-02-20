Six Generals score in double figures as LSUA wins big on senior night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals convincingly defeated Jarvis Christian on senior night 82-65 as six Generals reached double digits in scoring.

Seniors Joe Lewis and Casey Smith each recorded a double-double in their final game in The Fort. Senior Logan Bourg, a former team manager, got to start in his final home game and scored the first points of the game for the Generals off an assist from Smith. Bourg would finish with four points and two rebounds in the win.

Christian Coleman, Jakemin Abney, Jason Perry II and Jalen Perkins also scored 10 points or more.

LSUA (19-4) will carry a five-game winning streak into their regular-season finale when they travel up to Shreveport on Tuesday to take on rival LSUS.

