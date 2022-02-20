Advertisement

Six Generals score in double figures as LSUA wins big on senior night

LSUA has six players score in double figures on senior night
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals convincingly defeated Jarvis Christian on senior night 82-65 as six Generals reached double digits in scoring.

Seniors Joe Lewis and Casey Smith each recorded a double-double in their final game in The Fort. Senior Logan Bourg, a former team manager, got to start in his final home game and scored the first points of the game for the Generals off an assist from Smith. Bourg would finish with four points and two rebounds in the win.

Christian Coleman, Jakemin Abney, Jason Perry II and Jalen Perkins also scored 10 points or more.

LSUA (19-4) will carry a five-game winning streak into their regular-season finale when they travel up to Shreveport on Tuesday to take on rival LSUS.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Jeff Powell responds to reported incidents at Rapides Parish schools
Person of interest in the Pineville burglary/credit card fraud investigation.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville burglary, credit card fraud
MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
Lori Wright
Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright
APD investigating shooting incident

Latest News

Brant Leslie (34) hits go-ahead three run homerun in 11th inning against LCU.
LSUA, LCU split double header, sets up rubber match on Sunday
Brittney Smith honored pregame on LSUA senior night
Smith scores 19 on senior night as LSUA wins home finale
Marilyn Seeling (15) bringing the ball up the floor in the quarterfinals
Seeling’s 28 points were not enough as Menard falls in the quarterfinals
High School Hoops: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Menard