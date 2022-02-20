Smith scores 19 on senior night as LSUA wins home finale

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA senior Brittney Smith scored 19 points in her final game at The Fort as the Generals took down Jarvis Christian 85-63 on senior night.

The Generals held the lead for the entirety of the game thanks to the hot shooting of Kelsey Thaxton. She scored a team-high 31 points and knocked down four threes.

The Generals pulled away in the third quarter after holding a 40-30 lead at the half. LSUA outscored Jarvis Christian 27-10 in the third quarter and at one point held a 29 point lead in the game.

The 22 point margin of victory was the second-largest win for LSUA (7-16) this season. This win gives the Generals a tight grip on the last spot for the RRAC Tournament.

The Generals will wrap up the regular season Tuesday, February 22 on the road against rival LSUS.

