Advertisement

Smith scores 19 on senior night as LSUA wins home finale

LSUA wins big on senior night against Jarvis Christian
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA senior Brittney Smith scored 19 points in her final game at The Fort as the Generals took down Jarvis Christian 85-63 on senior night.

The Generals held the lead for the entirety of the game thanks to the hot shooting of Kelsey Thaxton. She scored a team-high 31 points and knocked down four threes.

The Generals pulled away in the third quarter after holding a 40-30 lead at the half. LSUA outscored Jarvis Christian 27-10 in the third quarter and at one point held a 29 point lead in the game.

The 22 point margin of victory was the second-largest win for LSUA (7-16) this season. This win gives the Generals a tight grip on the last spot for the RRAC Tournament.

The Generals will wrap up the regular season Tuesday, February 22 on the road against rival LSUS.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Jeff Powell responds to reported incidents at Rapides Parish schools
Person of interest in the Pineville burglary/credit card fraud investigation.
Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville burglary, credit card fraud
MGN/Pixabay Image
LDWF agents cite 2 Alexandria men for hunting violations in Rapides Parish
Lori Wright
Alexandria Missing Person: Lori Wright
APD investigating shooting incident

Latest News

Brant Leslie (34) hits go-ahead three run homerun in 11th inning against LCU.
LSUA, LCU split double header, sets up rubber match on Sunday
Logan Bourg, Casey Smith and Joe Lewis all honored pregame at LSUA senior night.
Six Generals score in double figures as LSUA wins big on senior night
Marilyn Seeling (15) bringing the ball up the floor in the quarterfinals
Seeling’s 28 points were not enough as Menard falls in the quarterfinals
High School Hoops: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Menard