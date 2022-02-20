U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A retired United States Air Force veteran was laid to rest this week at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetary.

Ralph Lambert passed away on February 8 at the age of 94 with no friends or family around to attend the funeral. When Menard High School’s baseball coach, Jordan Marks, heard about the veteran’s funeral, he made sure that he would not be alone.

“I picked the six seniors we have,” said Marks. “I try to teach them the game of baseball but also the game of life, and anytime we can serve a community member or especially somebody that served for our country, we are more than happy to do it.”

The group of six seniors on the Menard baseball team including Ashton Veade, Cameron Kinder, Jacob Giordano, Jackson Ford, Ashton Brodnax and Hunter Foster paid their respects having never known the veteran and carried Lambert’s casket with the American Flag draped over it.

“It was an honor for us, seniors, to be able to go out there, especially with somebody with no family and friends,” said Giordano.

This moment was much more than just an act of service for some of the guys, but a way to honor their own family members who have served in the military as well.

“I felt sorry, and I just am glad that we got the opportunity to go out there,” said Kinder. “We all have our family and friends, but I think we fail to realize that somebody out there doesn’t have that.”

Lambert served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1971 and was buried with full military honors.

