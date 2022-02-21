Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday

Latest News

Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Voter registration deadlines for March 26 Municipal Primary
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US, EU to impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion