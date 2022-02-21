Detectives continue to search for clues in Steven Burkett disappearance

MARTHAVILLE, La. (NPSO) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives continue to search for clues or any information in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Steven Burkett of Marthaville.

Burkett, 49, is a white male described to be 5′11″, 175 pounds with medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes. Burkett was last heard from during the early morning hours of February 12, 2022.

Burkett was reported missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. on February 13 by a female friend who reported his disappearance as “suspicious”.

He was reportedly last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares and a decal in the rear glass.

Detectives immediately began speaking with other family and friends in an effort to gather additional information and other specific information about Burkett.

He has not been heard from.

Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at Burkett’s residence on Eddie Williams Road near Marthaville searching for any additional clues or evidence.

NPSO Detectives, along with assistance from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Many Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, cadaver dogs from Shreveport Fire Department, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Rescue, and retired Sheriff Victor Jones who volunteered his time and personal equipment searched three separate locations on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville on foot, all-terrain vehicles and horseback looking for Burkett or any clues to his whereabouts.

Sheriff Stuart Wright said detectives are continuing to investigate Burkett’s disappearance and ask that if you have any information as to his whereabouts or disappearance to please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

