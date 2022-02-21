Advertisement

Infant found alive in Colo. apartment with 5 dead adults

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. (KUSA via CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found dead in a Colorado apartment. An infant and a sixth adult were recovered alive from the scene.

Emergency personnel responded around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the North Range Crossing Apartments in Commerce City, Colorado, on a report of several people who were unconscious. Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside an apartment.

Another adult and an infant, estimated to be about 4 months old, were also inside the apartment. They were taken to the hospital. Police say the baby underwent a checkup and is doing fine. The adult was talking to officers.

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. They say it does not appear to be a crime of violence, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

“I hope the parents were not in there, but I’ve been doing this long enough I would probably be safe to suggest that the parents probably were inside,” Police Chief Clint Nichols said. “And so, for the infant, that’s going to be a long time without parents.”

Nichols says there were unknown substances “that could be described as illicit narcotics” inside the apartment. Tests will be needed to determine what those substances are.

Nichols also says firefighters tested the apartment for hazardous gas. The test came back negative.

A hazardous materials team is sweeping the apartment to ensure there is no danger to investigators.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
APD investigating shooting incident
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors
The grave for an unknown Civil War soldier at the Old Rapides Cemetery in Pineville, La. on...
Civil War soldier buried in Pineville cemetery

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died.
Police chief speaks after 5 found dead in Colo. apartment
LSUA vs LCU baseball
Second shooting on Lee St
Pineville utility crews working to fix a collapsed sewer line near the entrance to Myrtlewood...
Pineville crews working on collapsed sewer line near the entrance to Myrtlewood Subdivision