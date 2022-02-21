Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a juvenile following a shooting at an Alexandria event venue over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured.

APD took a 17-year-old male into custody for the shooting that occurred Saturday night. The juvenile was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Officer said they received a call just before midnight about fights at the former location of Club 318, which is now an event venue that can be rented out, before a report of shots being fired there.

When officers arrived, they found three male victims, a 17-year-old who had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene along with a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, both with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police said they are looking into who rented the club over the weekend and how many people were supposed to be there.

“From what we have gathered, Saturday night was supposed to be a juvenile party only,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “Somehow during the mix of the party, adults, as well as juveniles, got in there. I have no idea how many people were there. I can only go by what was estimated, but apparently, it was well over what its capacity was.”

At the same location on Friday night, a 17-year-old was shot outside the venue while in his car. Right now, police don’t believe there are any ties between the two shootings.

With APD currently investigating the incidents with multiple teen victims, they are asking parents to help out and be aware of where their kids are so crimes like these can be avoided.

”Some people don’t have any idea where their children are,” said Lt. Windham. “Some do know where they are but I don’t think they have an idea of what atmosphere they will be in at the time.”

Police are continuing to interview witnesses who were at the venue over the weekend. APD is expecting more arrests to come as more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information about either of these cases, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

