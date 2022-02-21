Advertisement

LCU overcomes five run deficit to take series over LSUA

Ashby hit his fourth homerun of the season in Sunday's game against LSUA.
Ashby hit his fourth homerun of the season in Sunday's game against LSUA.(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Despite training 5-0 after the second inning, Louisiana Christian stormed back to take the series against cross-town rival LSUA winning game three 10-7.

The Generals jumped up early in the final game of the series off Wildcats’ starter Cortlynn Rameriz. Keith McKigney started the scoring by hitting an RBI single into right field. LSUA would score two more runs in the first inning from sac bunts by Ivan Prejean and Luke Benoit.

Bryson Broussard would smash a two-run home run, his second of the series, in the top of the 2nd inning to extend the Generals lead to five.

The Wildcats would score the next seven runs of the game over the next four innings. LCU tacked on four runs in the third inning off the bats of Ju’Juan Franklin, Nicolas Ramos and Ty Morgan.

LCU would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alex Ashby hit his fourth home run of the season.

The go-ahead run for the Cats would come in the sixth inning after LSUA had three passed balls that led to Adrian Aguilar scoring to put LCU up 6-5.

Rameriz would settle in after the first few innings, picking up his second win of the season with five strikeouts.

LCU (8-3) will stay in conference play next weekend when they travel to Jarvis Christian.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
APD investigating shooting incident
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors
The grave for an unknown Civil War soldier at the Old Rapides Cemetery in Pineville, La. on...
Civil War soldier buried in Pineville cemetery

Latest News

Brant Leslie (34) hits go-ahead three run homerun in 11th inning against LCU.
LSUA, LCU split double header, sets up rubber match on Sunday
Logan Bourg, Casey Smith and Joe Lewis all honored pregame at LSUA senior night.
Six Generals score in double figures as LSUA wins big on senior night
Brittney Smith honored pregame on LSUA senior night
Smith scores 19 on senior night as LSUA wins home finale
LSU infielder Cade Doughty goes 3-for-6 with 5 RBI in win over Maine.
Hot hitting continues for No. 8 LSU in win over Maine