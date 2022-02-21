LCU overcomes five run deficit to take series over LSUA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Despite training 5-0 after the second inning, Louisiana Christian stormed back to take the series against cross-town rival LSUA winning game three 10-7.

The Generals jumped up early in the final game of the series off Wildcats’ starter Cortlynn Rameriz. Keith McKigney started the scoring by hitting an RBI single into right field. LSUA would score two more runs in the first inning from sac bunts by Ivan Prejean and Luke Benoit.

Bryson Broussard would smash a two-run home run, his second of the series, in the top of the 2nd inning to extend the Generals lead to five.

The Wildcats would score the next seven runs of the game over the next four innings. LCU tacked on four runs in the third inning off the bats of Ju’Juan Franklin, Nicolas Ramos and Ty Morgan.

LCU would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alex Ashby hit his fourth home run of the season.

The go-ahead run for the Cats would come in the sixth inning after LSUA had three passed balls that led to Adrian Aguilar scoring to put LCU up 6-5.

Rameriz would settle in after the first few innings, picking up his second win of the season with five strikeouts.

LCU (8-3) will stay in conference play next weekend when they travel to Jarvis Christian.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.