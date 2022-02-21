Advertisement

LCU’s McKinney Earns Player of the Week Honors

Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.
Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.(Darrell Brown/Wildcats Media)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Tx (LCU) - Senior guard/forward Miya McKinney battled hard inside to earn three double-doubles on the week on her way to earning the Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball team’s second Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.

McKinney, a native of Ville Platte, La., started her week by posting 19 points and grabbing 15 rebounds at Xavier. Thursday at Paul Quinn, McKinney scored ten points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Wildcats knocked off the Tigers 79-61. She capped the regular season with a 19 point, 11 rebound performance as LCU closed out its inaugural run through an RRAC schedule by pulling away from Southwest in the second half in a 71-60 win over the Mustangs on Saturday.

She shot over 50% in all three contests on the week, including going eight-of-nine for 88.9% shooting against the Gold Nuggets on Monday. For the week, McKinney averaged 16 points and 14 rebounds on 65.5% shooting in the three contests. This is McKinney’s first career Conference Player of the Week award, and second won by a Wildcat this season following Paola Abad Prieto’s honor back on January 17th.

McKinney and the Wildcats finished their first regular season in the NAIA and RRAC with a 17-8 record, 11-5 in the RRAC. LCU now awaits the completion of other contests for the final seeding and schedule for next week’s RRAC Championship Tournament. Opponent and tip-time of LCU’s first game in the RRAC Tournament is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament is scheduled for February 27th to March 1st at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.

