LHSAA releases playoff brackets for high school boys’ basketball

The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston Edwards, joins SportsNite to preview teams that can make a deep playoff push.(KALB Sports)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released its playoff brackets for the 2022 high school boys’ basketball postseason.

Listed below are the schools from Central Louisiana that made the playoffs. Click each tab to view the full brackets.

The home team is listed second.

  • CLASS 5A:
    • #25 Denham Springs vs #8 Natchitoches Central
    • #26 Pineville vs #7 Walker
    • #31 East Jefferson vs #2 ASH
  • CLASS 4A:
    • #29 Tioga vs #4 Huntington
    • #26 John F. Kennedy vs #7 Peabody
  • CLASS 3A:
    • #19 Marksville vs #14 Booker T. Washington
    • #26 Buckeye vs #7 Ville Platte
  • CLASS 2A:
    • #32 Morris Jeff Community vs #1 Lakeview
    • #17 West St. Mary vs #16 Avoyelles Public Charter
    • #25 Lake Arthur vs #8 Oakdale
    • #20 Pine vs #13 Many
    • #29 Ferriday vs #4 Madison
    • #19 Rapides vs #14 Red River
    • #22 East Feliciana vs #11 Avoyelles
    • #23 Loreauville vs #10 Winnfield
    • #31 Pickering vs #2 Port Allen
  • CLASS 1A:
    • #21 Oberlin vs #12 Arcadia
    • #3 Northwood-Lena BYE (Advances to regional round)
    • #23 Montgomery vs #10 Oak Grove
  • CLASS B:
    • #17 Pitkin vs #16 Midland
    • #21 Elizabeth vs #12 Bell City
    • #19 Monterey vs #14 Stanley
    • #6 Fairview BYE (Advances to regional round)
    • #23 Glenmora vs #10 Florien
    • #2 Anacoco BYE (Advances to regional round)
  • CLASS C:
    • #8 Hicks vs #9 Plainview
    • #12 Georgetown vs #5 Pleasant Hill
    • #13 Ebarb vs #4 Simpson
    • #14 Starks vs #3 Hornbeck
    • #10 Atlanta vs #7 Evans
  • DIVISION III:
    • #9 Menard vs #8 Pope John Paul II
  • DIVISION IV:
    • #9 St. Mary’s vs #8 Sacred Heart
  • DIVISION V:
    • #9 Claiborne Christian vs #8 Grace Christian
    • #7 Country Day University Academy BYE (Advances to quarterfinals)

