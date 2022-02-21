Advertisement

LSU infielder Cade Doughty named SEC Player of the Week

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore infielder Cade Doughty has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after helping lead No. 8 LSU (3-0) to an opening weekend series sweep over Maine (0-3).

Doughty was second on the team in batting average hitting .571 going 8-for-14 including two doubles, two home runs, and a team-leading 12 RBI. The Tigers had a record-breaking weekend scoring 51 runs breaking the record of 45 runs scored by the 1996 team against Western Kentucky.

The Denham Springs native was 3-for-6 in game two against the Black Bears and picked up five RBI in a 17-8 win. In the third game against Maine, Doughty once again had another five RBI day and added another three-run home run, an RBI double, and a sac-fly.

In the home opener for the Tigers, Doughty was 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 13-1 win.

The Tigers will head on the road to take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend sweep of Wichita State.

