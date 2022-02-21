Advertisement

Lt Gov: Louisiana’s littering unacceptable, disgusts him

(KNOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The head of Louisiana’s new task force to fight a persistent litter problem says he saw a mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along the highway as he drove to the group’s first meeting.

The Daily Advertiser reports that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told the Governor’s Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement that he saw a mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along the highway as he drove from his home in Covington. He said he was disgusted.

The task force met Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the group that the state’s litter problem may be the worst it’s been in his life.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday

Latest News

Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Voter registration deadlines for March 26 Municipal Primary