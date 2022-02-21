Advertisement

Pineville crews working on collapsed sewer line near the entrance to Myrtlewood Subdivision

Pineville utility crews working to fix a collapsed sewer line near the entrance to Myrtlewood...
Pineville utility crews working to fix a collapsed sewer line near the entrance to Myrtlewood Subdivision on Military Highway on Feb. 20, 2022.(Source: City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Utility crews are currently working to repair a collapsed sewer line near the entrance to the Myrtlewood Subdivision on Military Highway in Pineville, not far from the newly opened at-grade crossing.

Until further notice, that block of Military Highway will be closed. Northbound traffic will have to use the new Jefferson Highway to continue on Highway 165. Southbound traffic on Military will need to use Edgewood Drive as the detour.

Work should be finished, the road repaired and the route completely reopened by Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

