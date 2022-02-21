RPSB presents Black History Month, Mardi Gras events at local schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced upcoming events at local schools that highlight Black History Month, Mardi Gras and Louisiana culture:

Phoenix Magnet Elementary (02/22/22) - Mayor Jeff Hall will be on their morning show. Phoenix is doing Local Hero interviews for Black History Month. They will also be interviewing Peabody’s Head Football coach, Harry Coleman, on 02/24/22.

Nachman Elementary (02/24/22) - The 3rd Grade students will be presenting “The Music of Louisiana”. It’s a program highlighting the rich culture of music that Louisiana has. It starts at 1:30 P.M.

Alma Redwine Elementary (02/24/22) - The school will present a Black History Month program. This event will take place at 9 A.M. Guest speakers will be Dr. Marcus Jones, Northwestern State University President. They are asking for anyone who shows up to please wear a mask.

Alexandria Middle Magnet School (02/23/22) - The school will present a Black History Month program. This event will take place at 1:30 P.M. Guest speakers include the Alexandria Senior High “Legacy Group” and Peabody High School’s “Class of 1968.”

Brame Middle School (02/24/22) - Mardi Gras Parade will roll out at 8:30 A.M.

NOTE: There will be NO SCHOOL on Friday for parent/teacher conferences, and NO SCHOOL Monday - Tuesday due to the Mardi Gras holiday.

