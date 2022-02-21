Advertisement

Tom Holland’s latest adventure ‘Uncharted’ tops box office

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the 2022 film "Uncharted."
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the 2022 film "Uncharted."(Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment via MGN)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office.

The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Sony Pictures estimated its Friday through Sunday grosses will be $44.2 million. Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” which he co-directed and stars in also opened on 3,677 screens this weekend.

United Artists estimates that it will earn $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday.

