U.S. Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

The Federal Reserve Seal.
The Federal Reserve Seal.(Source: MGN)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman says she’s open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s next meeting in March.

Her comments Monday came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark short-term interest rate.

The Fed is almost certain to start lifting interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting, with most officials who have expressed views supporting a quarter-point increase.

It’s looking to raise rates as inflation has surged by the fastest pace in four decades.

