Advertisement

2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested in shooting of man in vehicle

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Jefferson Parish deputies have been arrested in the shooting of a man who was sitting in his vehicle in Marrero last week, said Sherrif Joe Lopinto in a press conference Monday night.

Lopinto announced the arrests of Isaac Hughes, 29, a 2-year employee, and Johnathan Louis, 35, an employee who had been with the office for a year and a half.

READ MORE: ‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car

Lopinto said that he believes the deputies feared for their lives but that his office also decided that the shooting was not justified.

“There was force that was justified at this moment, but it wasn’t deadly force,” Lopinto said.

The man shot and killed was identified last week as Daniel Vallee, 34.

“As we do with all deputy-involved shootings, the JPSO Homicide Section opened an investigation into the incident,” said Lopinto. “At this stage in the investigation, our detectives have sought, and had approved, arrest warrants for the two deputies involved. The investigation remains ongoing, and will not end with the arrests.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors

Latest News

Feb. 21 named ‘Zaila Avant-garde Day’ in Alexandria
Zaila Avant-garde (center) was honored by Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell...
Feb. 21 named ‘Zaila Avant-garde Day’ in Alexandria
Stephen Waguespack visits Cenla ahead of next months legislative session.
Upcoming legislative session preview with local business owners
LABI lays out legislative priorities for upcoming special session
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.