6 injured in explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, company says

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish, on Monday, Feb. 21.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and added there is no off-site impact.

The company issued the following statement to WAFB Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Feb. 21, Marathon Petroleum emergency responders extinguished a fire at the company’s Garyville, Louisiana, refinery that had begun at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. All employees and contract workers were accounted for. Six contract workers sustained minor injuries, three of whom were treated on-site. Three were evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution and were released. Air monitoring was deployed in the community, and no hazardous levels of emissions were detected. Air monitoring continued through the night as a precaution. The safety of responders, employees, contractors, and the community are our top priority, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.