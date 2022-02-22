Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, company says

There was an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. on Feb. 21, 2022.
There was an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. on Feb. 21, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish, on Monday, Feb. 21.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and added there is no off-site impact.

The company issued the following statement to WAFB Tuesday morning.

Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.

