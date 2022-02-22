Alexandria City Council to receive total cost of ongoing legal dispute over budget

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At tonight’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the administration will give a report on just how much the legal battle between the council and the City of Alexandria has cost.

The council will receive all invoices and amounts paid to the Gold Law Firm, which represented Mayor Jeff Hall, Richard Rozanski, who represented District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler, and Faircloth-Melton, which represented five other members of the council.

The legal battle is all over a city budget dispute that started last May. Mayor Hall sued the council in May of 2021 after five members voted to override his veto of the amended city budget. The council originally amended the budget to include an additional two million dollars for the Alexandria Police Department for benefits and recruiting. The city claimed that the council’s amendments violated the city charter.

Tonight, the council will hear about just how much the entire process has cost.

Also, we have had several residents in Alexandria ask about the delay in the utility bills being sent. Alexandria employees said they’re working to get billing cycles back on track and back to 35 days and under. Employee shortages for meter readers have caused the extended billing times. The city said they are willing to work with customers on payment plans.

We will have more later this evening.

